AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 12,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,702,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. Research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $218,454,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,670,000 after buying an additional 5,097,178 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $81,428,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $77,116,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after buying an additional 1,569,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

