Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Trading 4.7% Higher

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.79 and last traded at $43.44. 27,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,237,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81.
In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
