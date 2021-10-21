Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Trading 4.7% Higher

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.79 and last traded at $43.44. 27,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,237,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.