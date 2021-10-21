Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Price Target Cut to GBX 80 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON ACRL opened at GBX 38.70 ($0.51) on Wednesday. Accrol Group has a twelve month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.41 million and a PE ratio of -35.18.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

In related news, insider Dan Wright bought 232,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £99,999.94 ($130,650.56).

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.