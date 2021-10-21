ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Head to Head Review

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

40.4% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Level One Bancorp and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level One Bancorp 25.69% 15.21% 1.18% ACNB 28.23% 11.48% 1.14%

Dividends

Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Level One Bancorp pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Level One Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and ACNB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Level One Bancorp and ACNB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level One Bancorp $112.35 million 2.03 $20.41 million $2.74 10.91 ACNB $105.22 million 2.30 $18.39 million N/A N/A

Level One Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB.

Volatility and Risk

Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Level One Bancorp and ACNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level One Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.33%. Given Level One Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than ACNB.

Summary

Level One Bancorp beats ACNB on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.