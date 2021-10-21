Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s previous close.
ATVI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.48.
Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.