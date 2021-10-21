Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s previous close.

ATVI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.48.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

