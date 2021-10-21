Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $669,950.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,673.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.40 or 0.06510618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.06 or 0.00316021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.64 or 0.01003041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00089743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.97 or 0.00429168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00274345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.10 or 0.00265027 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

