Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,641.29 ($34.51).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total value of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35). Also, insider Annette Court purchased 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,230 shares of company stock worth $93,064,540.

LON ADM traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,038 ($39.69). 347,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,415.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,226.92. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,586.79 ($33.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The company has a market capitalization of £9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share. This represents a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

