Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAV. Raymond James raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Advantage Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Shares of AAV stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.07. The company had a trading volume of 968,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,187. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.8112559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

