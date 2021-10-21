Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trupanion by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $57,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.86 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.39.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

