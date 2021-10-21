Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,655,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

MOH stock opened at $290.10 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.03 and a 52 week high of $293.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

