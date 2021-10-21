Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.56 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

