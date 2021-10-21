Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 338,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.42 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

AY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

