Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $55,000 Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 1,365.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 133,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 40,155 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in InfuSystem by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

INFU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

InfuSystem stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $289.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.