Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.