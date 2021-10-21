AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AerCap were worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

