AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGBA. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 18.9% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AGBA Acquisition by 120.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGBA Acquisition stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $58.30 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.06. AGBA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

About AGBA Acquisition

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

