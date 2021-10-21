AGCO (AGCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. AGCO has set its FY 2021 guidance at $9.500-$9.500 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $131.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94. AGCO has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

