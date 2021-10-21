agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.79.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

