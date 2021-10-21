Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

ASEKY stock remained flat at $$37.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. Aisin has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter. Aisin had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts expect that Aisin will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

