Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 12,500 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $187,900.00.

Shares of AKRO opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 458.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,656 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 196.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

