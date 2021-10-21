Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Achieves $10.97 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $10.97 billion and $438.75 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00002820 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,614,751,756 coins and its circulating supply is 6,149,660,262 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

