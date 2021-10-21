Allegheny Technologies (ATI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
About Allegheny Technologies
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
