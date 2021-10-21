Allegheny Technologies (ATI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

