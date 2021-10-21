Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-4.5%, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average is $137.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.13.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

