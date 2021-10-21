Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Trading Down 5.4%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $95.80 and last traded at $96.43. Approximately 4,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 820,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.44.

The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

