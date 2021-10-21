Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 60,405 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.21% of Franco-Nevada worth $58,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $140.69 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.71. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.