Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 135,183 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,183 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.73% of AGCO worth $71,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in AGCO by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AGCO by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after acquiring an additional 40,057 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in AGCO by 1.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $131.12 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.94.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

