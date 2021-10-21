Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,437 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.33% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $70,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $119.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.85 and a 200 day moving average of $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

