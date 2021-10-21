alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €17.00 by Nord/LB

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOX. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at €16.36 ($19.25) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.67 and a 200 day moving average of €15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

