Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 5,603 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,603 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $75,528.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 23,086 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $311,661.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,031 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $64,396.80.

On Friday, September 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,277 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60.

On Wednesday, September 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 3,480 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 854 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $10,452.96.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.14 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 201,609 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.