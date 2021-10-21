Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

ALTG opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $440.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,274.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

