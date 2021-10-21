ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons Sells 16,700 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $906,643.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $1,242,146.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,023,376.00.

Shares of ALXO opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.28. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

