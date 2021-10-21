Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Up 6.2%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $14.77. 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several research firms have commented on AMAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,372,000. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

