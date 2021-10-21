American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

AMWL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. American Well has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,580.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,206.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its position in American Well by 23.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 901,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in American Well by 9.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 502,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 45,391 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in American Well by 129.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 54,078 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at $399,000. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

