Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report $6.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.86 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.78 billion to $26.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.57 billion to $27.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $208.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,890. Amgen has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.