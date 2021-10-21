Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock opened at $209.66 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

