Analysts Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will announce sales of $453.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $461.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $436.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,968.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

