Analysts Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report $29.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.75 million and the lowest is $29.42 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $114.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.55 million to $115.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $126.02 million, with estimates ranging from $125.93 million to $126.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million.

DHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,792. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $247.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 1,126,481 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,792 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,031,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 172.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 525,965 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 685.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 436,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

