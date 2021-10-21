Analysts Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report $56.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.46 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $205.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.93 million to $209.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $296.66 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $319.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

DSX stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,101. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $479.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

