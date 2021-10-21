Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.21 Million

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce $226.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.44 million and the highest is $229.38 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $188.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $899.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $905.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $964.89 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $983.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $245,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.91. 12,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,549. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

