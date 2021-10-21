Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.21 Million

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce $226.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.44 million and the highest is $229.38 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $188.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $899.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $905.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $964.89 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $983.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $245,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.91. 12,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,549. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.