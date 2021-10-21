Analysts Expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will post $29.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year sales of $117.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.57 million to $118.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $181.02 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $193.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTTR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $331,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $373,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $2,005,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 2,012,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,562. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84. Matterport has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

