Analysts Expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Post $2.00 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to announce $2.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

NYSE SUI opened at $200.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.50. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

