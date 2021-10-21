Analysts Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.36). Vapotherm reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Vapotherm news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,996 shares of company stock worth $887,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 266.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 47,801 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 134.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 130.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAPO opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.46.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.