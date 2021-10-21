Analysts Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $755,740.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

