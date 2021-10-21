Analysts Expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.55 Million

Analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post sales of $62.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. Zovio reported sales of $102.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $268.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZVO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 3.9% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 56.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 65,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZVO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

