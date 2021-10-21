Analysts Offer Predictions for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MUR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

NYSE:MUR opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

