Analysts Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) PT at $59.50

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

APEMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

APEMY stock remained flat at $$56.30 on Friday. 49 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735. Aperam has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $2.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.62%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

