Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Target Price at C$8.90

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

B2Gold stock opened at C$5.23 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5893973 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock worth $654,333.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

