Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Price Target at GBX 581

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 581 ($7.59).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 604 ($7.89) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 574.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 563.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a one year high of GBX 612 ($8.00).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

