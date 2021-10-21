Analysts Set Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target at $17.20

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -125.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.