Analysts Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target at $21.20

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOOK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 1,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 3,639.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 306.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 49,221 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 32.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 901,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 221,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $3,553,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $3,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.